What a difference a couple of months make.
When Gordon Lee's basketball season began back in late November, both the Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled to Hixson, Tenn. and were promptly swept by the Wildcats. The Lady Trojans dropped a 51-37 decision, while the Trojans were beaten 50-46.
Hixson made their return trip to Chickamauga on Saturday afternoon and found things a little more difficult this time around.
Both Gordon Lee teams rolled to double-digit victories to grab a little extra momentum heading into next week's Region 6-A tournament.
Gordon Lee girls 45, Hixson 26
Up by just three points at the end of the first quarter, Gordon Lee limited the Lady Wildcats to just four points in the second quarter and never looked back as they improved to 10-15 overall.
Gracie O'Neal had 15 points for Gordon Lee, followed by Emma Langston and Emma McGraw with 12 points each. Two points apiece by Addison Sturdivant, Macy Sharp and Skye Alexander capped the scoring.
Gordon Lee boys 71, Hixson 33
The Trojans led 26-10 after a relatively low-scoring first half, but the Navy-and-White would find their range in the second half to pull away for a blowout victory.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Gordon Lee (15-10) as Weston Beagles paced the team with 15 points. Justin Wooden had 14 points, followed by Sam Norton with 13 and Timothy Whitsett with 11.
Wiley Heming and Gavin McAllister had six points each, while Anthony Peco, Hunter Hodson and Cayden Powell finished with two points apiece.
Gordon Lee's first-round opponents in the region tournament had yet to be determined as of press time.