Gordon Lee and LFO will face off in a boys' semifinal game at the Southcrest Bank Holiday Tournament on Friday night at Gordon Lee High School. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
Both teams won their opening-round games in Chickamauga on Thursday.
The Warriors scored 19 points in each of the first three quarters and added 20 more in the fourth to score a 77-49 win over Dade County.
Five players scored in double figures for LFO (8-3), led by Brent Bowman's 18 points. Cameron Lay had a season-high 14 points. Amari Burnett finished with 12 points, while Jamichael Davis and Zac Coots had 10 each.
Meanwhile, the Trojans (3-8) took down the Hixson Wildcats to advance to the semifinals. No further information on the game was provided as of press time.
The other half of the bracket was held at Chattooga High School where the host Indians posted a 63-42 victory over Soddy-Daisy. Chattooga will play Friday night at 8:30 p.m. against Ringgold, who slipped past Ridgeland, 51-49.
The Tigers (3-8) took a narrow 25-23 lead into the locker room, but fell behind 42-39 at the end of third quarter. However, they would come clawing back in the fourth to score the victory and advance.
Logan Hullender had 17 points in the victory. Chandler Johnson added 12 points, followed by O'Reilly Matthews with nine and Colter Long with eight.
Kobe Lewis and Jordan McLin scored 15 points each for the Panthers (3-9). Kyan Clark and Chris Turner each had seven points, while Ethan Moyer finished with five.
Ridgeland will play in a 5:30 p.m. consolation game against Soddy-Daisy at Chattooga High School on Friday.
On the girls' side, Gordon Lee advanced to a Friday night 7 p.m. semifinal after posting a narrow 37-33 victory over Hixson.
Emma McGraw had nine points to lead the Lady Trojans (2-9). Addison Sturdivant finished with eight points, while Gracie O'Neal and Sadie Gasaway each added six points in the win.
Gordon Lee's opponent on Friday night will be Dade County, who had incredible shooting night in a 54-31 victory over LFO.
Tori Williams had 15 points for the Lady Wolverines, who shot 79 percent from the field and 90 percent from the foul line.
Christina Collins led the Lady Warriors (4-7) with 20 points, but was the only player in double figures.
At Chattooga High School, the Ridgeland girls fell to the consolation bracket of the tournament with a 77-46 loss to Cass.
Fran King and Annabel Hill had 11 points apiece in the loss, while Abrianna Ransom added seven points.
Ridgeland (3-9) will face Chattooga in a consolation bracket game at 4 p.m. on Friday in Summerville. The Lady Indians dropped a 77-66 decision to Pickens on Thursday.