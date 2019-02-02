The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up a huge, confidence-building subregion win on the road Friday night as they took down Christian Heritage in an overtime thriller in Dalton.
Gordon Lee girls 48, Christian Heritage 47
The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Lions in the fourth quarter, 14-5, to knot the game 38 apiece and force overtime.
Then in the extra session, Gracie O'Neal hit a big 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to tie the game at 47 and Star Alexander would sink what became the game-winner at the free throw line. Alexander then grabbed a big rebound with 1.6 seconds to play to seal the victory.
Addison Sturdivant led Gordon Lee (9-15, 6-6) with 14 points. O'Neal added 11 points and Emma Langston finished with 10. Emma McGraw had eight points, followed by Skye Alexander with four and Star Alexander with an all-important one.
Christian Heritage boys 63, Gordon Lee 59
The Lions have only lost one game at home all year and they had to fight to keep that record intact as they got a tough test from the Trojans.
Justin Wooden had 16 points. Sam Norton picked up 15 points and Wiley Heming added 12 as Gordon Lee dropped to 14-10 overall and 9-5 in Region 6-A North.
The brackets for the Region 6-A tournament had not been released as of press time.