The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally snapped their losing streak on Saturday and also picked up their first sub-region victory of the year with a 45-39 road victory over North Cobb Christian in Marietta.
Emma McGraw paced the Lady Trojans (1-7, 1-1) with 16 points. Gracie O'Neal had 13 points, while Emma Langston added five. Sadie Gasaway and Macy Sharp chipped in with four points each. Ashlyn Schmidt finished with two points and Addison Sturdivant had one.
In the boys' game, the Eagles - a traditional state power - used a 24-12 first quarter to give themselves a cushion that they would not relinquish in a 75-56 victory over the Trojans.
Justin Wooden connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Gordon Lee (2-5, 1-1), while Sam Norton had three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Robert Napier had eight points and Wiley Heming dropped in six. Timothy Whitsett and Weston Beagles had four points apiece, while Jake Poindexter and Hunter Hodson each had two.
Gordon Lee will play a subregion doubleheader at Bowdon on Friday before returning home to face Christian Heritage in a pair of subregion contests on Saturday.