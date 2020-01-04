The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans returned from their holiday break and got their first Region 6-A North victory of the season with a 48-36 home defeat of North Cobb Christian School on Friday night.
Gordon Lee (4-10, 1-3) led 29-14 at intermission, but saw the visiting Lady Eagles trim the gap down to single digits in the third quarter. However, seven points would be as close as the visitors from Marietta would get as Gordon Lee pulled away for the win.
Sadie Gasaway connected on five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points. Emma McGraw finished with 15 points and connected on three 3-pointers, all coming in the first quarter.
In the nightcap, the Trojans took a 20-17 lead at the end of the first stanza, but could not hang on as the Eagles pulled away for a 65-50 victory.
Weston Beagles had 19 points for Gordon Lee (4-10, 0-4). However, he was the only Trojan to score in double figures. Gavin McAlister and Anthony Peco both had six points for hosts.
Gordon Lee will make the drive to Dalton on Saturday for subregion games at Christian Heritage, starting at 3 p.m.