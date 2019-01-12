The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were held two points in the first quarter and could never make up the difference as they dropped a 44-31 Region 6-A North game at rival Trion on Friday.
Gracie O'Neal had 11 points for the Lady Trojans in the loss. Emma Langston and Emma McGraw at eight points apiece, while three points from Ashlyn Schmidt and one from Addison Sturdivant rounded out the scoring.
Shelby Carlock had 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Gordon Lee (4-13, 2-4) will step out of region to host Ridgeland on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.