The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stormed out to a 26-3 lead after one quarter on Friday and rolled to a 58-12 victory over Excel Christian in a Region 6-A North game in Cartersville.
Emma McGraw had 12 points for the Lady Trojans (5-12, 2-5) as all 13 players got in the scoring column. Riley Shirley finished with eight points, followed by Ashlyn Schmidt with seven and Emma Phillips with five.
Excel boys 58, Gordon Lee 53
Weston Beagles led the Trojans with 18 points in the nightcap, but it would not be enough as the host Eagles claimed the subregion win.
Logan Simerely had 10 points for Gordon Lee (4-13, 0-7), while Robert Napier and Will Carswell finished with eight points each.
Gordon Lee will be at home on Tuesday to take on Bowdon in a subregion doubleheader.