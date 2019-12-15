It took a little longer than expected, but the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally broke into the win column on Saturday night with a come-from-behind 40-35 victory at Heritage.
The Lady Generals (2-8) led by two points at the end of the first quarter, but stretched out their lead to 27-19 at halftime.
However, Gordon Lee would come out of the locker room in lockdown mode on defense. They would hold Heritage to just six points in the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to five, before outscoring the hosts 12-2 over the final eight minutes to claim the victory.
Emma McGraw led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Trojans (1-8). Gracie O'Neal finished with 11 points and Emma Phillips came through with eight points.
Lauren Mock had nine points for Heritage. Elli Jost finished with eight, while Gracie Murray and Brooke Matherly each chipped in with five.
Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 45
The Trojans were also looking to rally from a big halftime deficit in the nightcap, but the Generals refused to follow the script as they improved to 4-6 on the season.
Heritage led 17-4 after one period of play and increased its lead to 31-8 at halftime. The Trojans would finally get going offensively over the final two quarters, but it was not enough make up the big early deficit.
Cooper Terry led a balanced scoring attack for the Generals with 11 points. Cade Kiniry and Nick Hanson both finished with 10 points, while Carter Bell and Cade Collins each added eight points.
Gordon Lee (2-7) got 10 points apiece from Weston Beagles and Sam Norton, while Gavin McAlister added seven.
Gordon Lee will be at home Tuesday to take on Trion in subregion games, while Heritage will go on the road to Ridgeland as Region 6-AAAA play continues.