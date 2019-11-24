Tied 11-11 after one quarter of play and trailing by just six points at the half, 26-20, Gordon Lee's Lady Trojans could not keep pace with Coahulla Creek in the second half on Saturday night as they dropped a 56-35 decision on the first night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Katelyn Richards scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Lady Colts, while Kenley Woods scored all 14 of her points in the first half.
Emma McGraw led Gordon Lee (0-3) with 10 points, while Gracie O'Neal and Emma Phillips both scored eight points each. All of Phillips' points came in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Trojans will play again in the Classic on Tuesday. They will square off with Signal Mountain at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek boys 62, Gordon Lee 46
The final game of the night saw the Colts take a three-point lead after the first quarter, extend it to 30-22 at halftime and never look back.
Barrett Barbra led Coahulla Creek with 14 points, while Gage Seibenhener added 13 points.
For the Trojans (1-2), Sam Norton hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points. Will Carswell had 13 points in the loss, while Gavin McAlister picked up 10.
Gordon Lee will also take on Signal Mountain on Tuesday night back at Ridgeland. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m.