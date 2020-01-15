Gordon Lee's Lady Trojans hung tough with Bowdon in the first half on Tuesday night, but the state-ranked Lady Devils would pull away over the final two quarters to score a 53-28 Region 6-A North victory in Chickamauga.
Gracie O'Neal had eight points, while Emma Phillips and Skye Alexander had six points each for Gordon Lee (5-13, 2-6). Emma McGraw scored three points and Sadie Gasaway rounded out the scoring with two.
Bowdon boys 70, Gordon Lee 60
The Red Devils led by just two points going into the fourth quarter, but extended their advantage over the final eight minutes to score the subregion win.
Weston Beagles once again had 18 points to lead the way for the Trojans (4-14, 0-8). Sam Norton had 13 points, followed by Will Carswell with 12. Robert Napier and Anthony Peco had six points each, while Logan Simerley recorded five points on the night.
Subregion play continues over the weekend. Gordon Lee will travel to Darlington on Friday before heading to Marietta on Saturday to face North Cobb Christian.