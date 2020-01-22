Sam Norton connected on five 3-pointers, four in the final quarter alone, but none bigger than the game-tying shot with 2:18 left to play as the Gordon Lee Trojans rallied for a 52-45 home victory over Excel Christian on Tuesday night.
The visiting Eagles led 22-17 at halftime and had a 33-30 advantage going in the fourth quarter. But Gordon Lee would pour in 22 points over the final eight minutes pull away for the victory.
Weston Beagles added 16 points. Logan Simerely finished with six points. Will Carswell added five, followed by Dawson Knight with three and Anthony Peco with two as the Trojans improved to 5-16 overall and 1-10 in Region 6-A North play.
Gordon Lee girls 50, Excel Christian 24
The Lady Trojans took a slim 20-15 lead into the locker room, but outscored the visiting Lady Eagles from Cartersville 13-1 in the third quarter before increasing their lead over the final eight minutes.
Emma Phillips had 13 points for Gordon Lee (7-14, 4-7). Riley Shirley picked up 12 points and Sidney Gasaway ended her night with 10 points. Eight points from Star Alexander, five from Ashlyn Schmidt and two by Mallory Jones rounded out the scoring for the Lady Trojans.
Gordon Lee's teams will be in action Friday night as they head to Trion.