The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans made the long drive to Carroll County on Tuesday night, but returned to Chickamauga smarting from a pair of subregion losses to Mt. Zion.
Mt. Zion girls 38, Gordon Lee 31
The host Lady Eagles carried a narrow 20-18 lead into the locker room, but held the Lady Trojans to just 13 points in the second half to win the defensive battle.
Gracie O'Neal was the only double-figure scorer for Gordon Lee as the senior finished with 12 points. Star Alexander had six points. Addison Sturdivant finished with four and Skye Alexander added three. Two points each from Mallory Jones, Ashlyn Schmidt and Emma McGraw rounded out the scoring for the Lady Trojans (4-12, 1-5).
Mt. Zion boys 70, Gordon Lee 50
The second game of the evening saw the Eagles build a 36-21 lead at the break before adding to their lead in the third quarter.
Weston Beagles scored 18 points for the Trojans (4-12, 0-6). Will Carswell finished with 10 points. Robert Napier added eight points and Sam Norton had five. Anthony Peco had four points, followed by Sam Fehr with three and Gavin McAlister with two.
Gordon Lee will go on the road Friday for a Region 6-A North doubleheader against Excel Christian in Cartersville.