One day after picking up their initial Region 6-A North victory of the season, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans found points tough to come by in a 51-22 subregion loss at Christian Heritage.
The Lady Trojans (4-11, 1-4) trailed by just four points, 12-8, at the end of the first quarter, but would see the Lady Lions slowly extend their advantage over the final three quarters of play.
Emma McGraw had 10 points for Gordon Lee. Addison Sturdivant finished with six points, while Ashlyn Schmidt, Riley Shirley and Sidney Gasaway each chipped in with two points.
Christian Heritage boys 69, Gordon Lee 45
The Lions led 31-25 at halftime, but held the Trojans to only 20 more points in the second half as they remained undefeated on the season at 13-0.
Nine different players scored for Gordon Lee (4-11, 0-5). Sam Norton led the way with 10 points, while Robert Napier had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Gordon Lee will go on the road Tuesday for a pair of subregion games at Mt. Zion-Carroll, starting with the girls' varsity game at 5 p.m.