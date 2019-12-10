The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans made the long drive to Jasper on Tuesday night to take on Class 4A Pickens in a pair of non-region matchups.
Pickens girls 79, Gordon Lee 54
The Lady Trojans led 17-16 after one quarter of play, but the Dragonettes would take control by outscoring Gordon Lee 46-19 over the next two periods.
Sarah Morris had 21 points for Pickens, followed by Mykenzie Weaver with 17.
Sadie Gasaway had a team-high 19 points for the Lady Trojans (0-7). Gracie O'Neal added 10 points, while Star Alexander, Addison Sturdivant and Emma McGraw all added seven points.
Pickens boys 66, Gordon Lee 51
Dragon sharpshooter Tucker Lowe connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the hosts led 42-28 at halftime en route to the victory. Owen Moss added 18 points for Pickens in the win.
Will Carswell paced the Trojans (2-5) with 16 points. Sam Norton finished with 14 points, followed by Weston Beagles with 10 and Robert Napier with two.
Gordon Lee will be back at home on Friday to take on Darlington in subregion contests before they head to Boynton on Saturday night to square off with Heritage.