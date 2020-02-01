The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and Christian Heritage Lady Lions met in the final regular season game of the year on Friday night and the game needed not one, but two overtime periods before the visitors from Dalton were able to secure a 70-65 victory.
Haddie Chambless had 25 points for Christian Heritage, while Faith Humphrey added at 21.
Gracie O'Neal scored 22 of her team-high 24 points in the second half and in overtime to lead the Lady Trojans. Emma McGraw and Addison Sturdivant both finished with 11 points.
Sadie Gasaway had six points, followed by Riley Shirley with five. Ashlyn Schmidt and Skye Alexander had three points apiece and Emma Phillips rounded out the scoring with two.
Gordon Lee (8-16) will compete in the Region 6-A tournament Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the road. Their opponent was not known as of press time.
Christian Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 40
A 16-8 second period provided the Lions with a solid cushion and they would go on to the victory in the final subregion game of the season.
Drew Clements and Nash Bingham scored 15 points each for the Lions.
Gordon Lee (5-19) got 18 points from Weston Beagles, six each from Logan Simerley, Anthony Peco and Will Carswell and four from Robert Napier in the loss.
The Trojans failed to qualify for the region tournament.