Gordon Lee's Trojans and Lady Trojans welcomed Christian Heritage to Chickamauga on Saturday for a pair of sub-region contests, but it would be visiting Lions and Lady Lions who left town with the victories.
In the opener, Gordon Lee led 16-7 after a low-scoring first half. Christian Heritage, however, would battle back to take a 23-22 lead to start the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions would open the final period on a 9-1 run, only to see the Lady Trojans respond with a 7-0 run to cut the lead down to 32-30 with just under four minutes left to play. However, Christian Heritage would end the game on a decisive 13-1 spurt to drop Gordon Lee to 1-9 overall and 1-3 and subregion play.
Gracie O'Neal had 11 points for Gordon Lee. Emma Langston finished with eight points, while Star Alexander had six. Skye Alexander finished with three points, followed by Macy Sharp with two and Addison Sturdivant with one.
The boys' game saw the visiting Lions lead 22-20 at halftime. They would outscore the Trojans 14-4 in the third quarter to give themselves a cushion they would not give up for the rest of the game.
Justin Wooden had 15 points for the Trojans. Wiley Heming finished with 12 points and Sam Norton rounded out the scoring with 10 for Gordon Lee, who fell to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in 6-A North.
Gordon Lee will entertain Ringgold on Tuesday with a pair of non-region games, starting at 6 p.m.