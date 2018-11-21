After a pair of heartbreaking losses to begin the season, the Gordon Lee Trojans turned the tables on Dade County Tuesday night at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
The Wolverines stormed out to a 46-31 halftime advantage, only to see Gordon Lee rally with 46 points of their own in the second half to pick up the 77-73 victory.
Justin Wooden connected on four 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Trojans (1-2) doubled up Dade County in the third quarter, 26-13. Wooden had seven threes on the night and finished with 27 points for the game.
Jake Poindexter finished with 14 points. Weston Beagles had three 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Wolverines at bay. Wiley Heming scored all eight of his points in the final stanza. Sam Norton finished with five points. Hunter Hodson had four, while Timothy Whitsett and Robert Napier had three each.
In the girls' game, Gordon Lee fell to 0-4 with a 54-29 lost to the Lady Wolverines.
Emma McGraw led the Lady Trojans with 11 points. Star Alexander and Addison Sturdivant had seven points apiece, while Sadie Gasaway and Kelsey Lee both scored two points.
Gordon Lee will travel south to LaFayette on Tuesday for a pair of games. The Lady Trojans will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at approximately 7:30.