The Gordon Lee Trojans' run in the Region 6-A tournament may have ended on Tuesday night, but their season may still have some life left in it.
The Trojans saw Mount Zion pull away for a 59-49 victory at Trion High School, but Gordon Lee also learned on Tuesday that their GHSA Class 1A Public School power ranking (9.49) has them at No. 22 in the classification, almost a half-point ahead of the No. 24 team (Taylor County, 8.93).
The top 24 ranked teams, following the region tournaments, will advance to the state tournament.
In Tuesday's game, fans witnessed a tight ball game through the better part of three quarters. Gordon Lee (15-11) led 14-12 after one quarter and 27-25 at halftime, only to see the Eagles take a 40-35 lead into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Hunter Hodson would help the Trojans tie the game at 40 apiece in the opening 90 seconds of the final period, but Mount Zion - who lost both games to the Trojans in the regular season - refused to go down for a third time.
The Eagles would pour it on in the final six minutes of the game, outscoring Gordon Lee 19-9 down the stretch to advance in the tournament. Tyrese Farley connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for Mount Zion, while Breon Henderson added 11 points.
Justin Wooden had a team-high 16 points for the Trojans. Weston Beagles added 12 points, followed by Sam Norton with nine, Wiley Heming with seven and Hodson with five.
After the GHSA posts the final power rankings numbers, teams will have a brief period of time in which to appeal the numbers before the power rankings are finalized and the brackets are posted.
Trion girls 36, Gordon Lee 34
At Christian Heritage School in Dalton, the Lady Trojans most likely saw their season come to an end on Tuesday with a narrow loss to their archrivals in the region tournament.
Gordon Lee led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. However, they managed just 13 total points in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs rallied for the win.
Addison Sturdivant, Emma McGraw and Emma Langston all had eight points each for the Lady Trojans (10-16). Gracie O'Neal finished with six points, while Skye Alexander and Sadie Gasaway added two points apiece.
Shelby Carlock and Chloe Murdock had 11 points each for Trion.
Gordon Lee's power ranking numbers currently have them ranked No. 34 in the state in Class 1A Public, all but assuring that the Lady Trojans' season is at an end.
"We lost our first eight games, but in our last 15 (games), we were 9-6," head coach Kevin McElhaney said. "These young ladies have worked extremely hard to make themselves better and I couldn't be more proud of their efforts. Sometimes the gains within a season are not just seen in wins. Our growth has been good this year."