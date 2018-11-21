Tuesday night was another tough one for the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats and Lady Bobcats who both endured home losses.
In the opener, Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg out of Kentucky led 30-20 after a high-scoring first quarter. The visitors were up 43-35 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 72-52 victory.
Jerriale Jackson had another big night for the Lady Bobcats with 16 points and six rebounds. Mia Clark had 11 points, while Tori Harvey scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.
Eight points from Grayson Hobbs, five from Abby Dalton and two from Katelyn O'Toole rounded out the scoring for Georgia Northwestern (1-5).
The nightcap saw the Tennessee Wesleyan University junior varsity squad hold a 21-13 lead just past the midway point of the first half. But the Bulldogs would end the first half on an 18-4 run to take a 39-17 lead into the locker room.
The Bobcats would manage 33 points in the second half, but it would not be enough to make up the deficit as they dropped a 74-50 decision.
Jeremy Wilson had 15 points to lead the Bobcats in the loss. Cole McKeehan connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. J.T. Langford had nine points and five rebounds, while Jarret Gill had six points and 10 boards.
Kannen Derryberry had three points. Jayce Harris had two points and seven rebounds. Mark Chester had two points and five boards, while two points from Justin Smith and one from Eric Byrd capped the scoring for the Bobcats (1-2).
Georgia Northwestern will be back at home on Thursday, Nov. 29 against Welch College at the R.A.C. The women's game will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game at approximately 7:30.