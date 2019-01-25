The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats snapped a two-game losing streak with a 98-83 victory over Crowley's Ridge College Friday night on the opening night of the Flames Invitational at Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Facing the NAIA Pioneers out of Arkansas, the Bobcats played even for the first five minutes of the game, but begin to find their range over the remainder of the half, especially from the perimeter.
The Bobcats went 19-of-30 from the floor in the first half, including a 7-of-13 performance from behind the arc, as they went out in front 53-47 at halftime.
The second half, however, belonged to Bobcat freshman Jarret Gill.
With his team nursing a seven-point lead, the ex-Trion Bulldog hit back-to-back 3-pointers boost the Bobcats' lead to 74-60 with 13 minutes left in the game. Gill would stay hot for the remainder of the night, scoring 23 second-half points to lead his team to victory.
Gill was 12-of-14 overall from the floor on the night. That included a 8-of-8 performance from 2-point range and 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. He also connected on 2-of-5 at the free throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds.
It is only the ninth 30-point game in Bobcats' men's basketball history.
Cole McKeehan connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. J.T. Langford had 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Jeremy Wilson finished with 12 points and Kannen Derryberry added 10.
Mark Chester had a solid outing with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists. Hayden Murphy scored five and Jayce Harris added four to round out the Bobcats' total. Georgia Northwestern shot 56 percent from the floor for the game.
Travis O'Bannon had 26 points and David Ballard added 25 for the Pioneers.
The Bobcats (4-11) will face Welch College at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Crowley's Ridge women 79, Georgia Northwestern 68
One week after a 59-38 victory over the Emory-Oxford College club team in Covington, Georgia, the Lady Bobcats also traveled to Gallatin for the Flames Invitational on Friday.
Like their male counterparts, the Lady Bobcats also matched up against Crowley's Ridge, but unlike the Bobcats, the Navy-and-Silver simply ran out of gas down the stretch.
GNTC got 26 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore Tori Harvey, but the Lady Bobcats would get outscored 12-1 in overtime as they dropped a tough decision.
Crowley's Ridge led 21-19 after a low-scoring first half, but the offense would pick up for both sides in the third quarter. The two teams combined for 53 points in the period and the Lady Bobcats would continue their offensive push in the fourth as they would eventually tie the game at 67 at the end of regulation.
However, GNTC would run out of steam in the extra session to fall to 6-10 on the season.
Abby Dalton had 13 points in the loss. Gracen Hobbs finished with 11 points, while Mia Clark had 10 points and three assists. Jerriale Jackson finished with eight points and 11 rebounds, while Jerrian Jackson contributed with a dozen boards.
The Lady Bobcats will conclude their tournament at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Welch.