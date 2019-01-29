Two weeks ago, the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats saw a second-half lead slip away in a 54-44 home loss to the Bryan College junior varsity squad.
Monday night, the Lady Bobcats refused to let it happen again.
Playing in Dayton, Tenn., Georgia Northwestern led 28-22 at halftime and kept its foot on the gas in the second half as they improved to 7-11 overall with a 60-46 win over the Lady Lions, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Abby Dalton had a team-high 17 points for the Lady Bobcats. The freshman added three rebounds and three steals in the victory. Mia Clark had 13 points to go with three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Jerriale Jackson had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Tori Harvey had eight points and a team-high 12 boards.
Katelyn O'Toole had five points and three rebounds. Jerrian Jackson had four points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Gracen Hobbs had two points and four boards, while Hannah Carr had one rebound to go with her one point.
Georgia Northwestern's women will head to Marion, Ala. on Friday afternoon to face Judson College. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
Bryan College JV men 74, Georgia Northwestern 66
In the nightcap, the Bobcats overcame an early five-point deficit to tie the score at 21 apiece with nine minutes left in the opening half. There were several lead changes for the remainder of the half before the visitors took a 38-36 lead into the locker room.
However, the Bobcats' offense would go cold in the opening six minutes of the second half as the Lions went on a 17-2 run. With 10 minutes to go, though, GNTC began to take the ball to the basket and started to find success.
They would chip away at the lead, ultimately getting it down to seven (68-61) with three minutes to play, but the Bobcats would never get any closer as they fell to 4-13 on the season.
Georgia Northwestern took a total of 32 shots from behind the arc on the night, managing to connect on just six of them.
J.T. Langford paced the Bobcats with 19 points, followed by Jeremy Wilson with 14 and Kannen Derryberry with nine. Mark Chester and Cole McKeehan had eight points apiece. Jarret Gill dropped in six points and Jayce Harris added two.
Derryberry had a team-high eight rebounds, while Wilson, Chester, Gill and Harris all grabbed six.
The Bobcats will take the court again on Tuesday, Feb. 5 with a 7 p.m. home game against The Crown College at the Rossville Athletic Center.