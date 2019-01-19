The Gilmer Lady Bobcats put up 22 points in the first quarter on Friday night and went on to a 61-22 victory at Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
D'Erika Ervin had 11 points for the Lady Panthers (3-19, 0-10). Cordasia Watkins finished with three points, while Fran King, Kia Wade, Kyla Hamby and Annabel Hill all finished with two points.
Gilmer boys 68, Ridgeland 42
In the nightcap, Gilmer led 35-21 at halftime before erupting for 29 points in the third quarter to help seal a win over the Panthers.
Fred Norman had nine points for Ridgeland (3-18, 1-9). Ethan Moyer added eight points, followed by Dillon Johnson and Cedric Shropshire with six points each. A'zavier Blackwell and Kobe Lewis both had four points. Riley Harrison added three, while Chris Turner and Nathan Carver each chipped in with one.
Ridgeland will play host to Walker County neighbor Oakwood Christian on Saturday. The Lady Panthers' varsity team will face the Lady Eagles' varsity at 3 p.m., while the Panthers' JV team will take on the Eagles' varsity squad at 4:30.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools in any team sport.