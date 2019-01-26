After enduring a tough overtime loss against NAIA member Crowley's Ridge College on Friday night, the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats couldn't find the energy to keep up with Welch College on the second and final day of the Flames Invitational in Gallatin, Tenn. on Saturday.
The hosts scored 29 points in the first quarter alone and led 47-23 at halftime en route to a 76-47 victory.
Tori Harvey had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Northwestern, who slipped to 6-11 on the season. Katelyn O'Toole finished with 13 points, while Jerriale Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds. Abby Dalton had three points, eight rebounds and six steals. Mia Clark finished with four points and Gracen Hobbs had two.
Welch men 104, Georgia Northwestern 83
Down by just eight points, 48-40, at the end of the first half, the Bobcats couldn't keep pace with the Flames as Welch claimed victory in the tournament finale.
J.T. Langford had 21 points for the Bobcats, including an 8-of-10 performance at the free throw line. Jeremy Wilson was 12-of-13 at the charity stripe and added 17 points.
Jayce Harris had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (4-12), while Kannen Derryberry also had 10 points. Friday night's hero, Jarret Gill, had just eight points on Saturday. Cole McKeehan also had eight points. Mark Chester finished with six and Hayden Murphy rounded out the scoring with three.
Both GNTC teams will head to Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn. on Monday to face the Lions junior varsity squads, starting at 5:30 p.m.