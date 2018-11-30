Georgia Northwestern's Lady Bobcats led 29-17 at halftime on Thursday, but were outscored in the fourth quarter, 24-10, as they fell to visiting Welch College out of Nashville, 57-52, at the Rossville Athletic Center.
GNTC took its biggest lead of the game, 33-17, after scoring the first four points of the third quarter. But the Lady Flames would chip away at the lead in the third quarter before finally exploding over the final 10 minutes.
Abby Bragg paced Welch with 16 points. She was one of three Lady Flames in double figures.
Tori Harvey had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Lady Bobcats. Gracen Hobbs hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to go with four rebounds. Jerriale Jackson and Abby Dalton had eight points apiece, while five points from Mia Clark and two from Katelyn O'Toole rounded out the scoring.
Georgia Northwestern (1-6) will hit the road Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Covenant College University JV team at Barnes Gymnasium atop Lookout Mountain.
They will return home Dec. 7-8 for the Lady Bobcat Holiday Bash.
In Thursday's nightcap, the Flames ended the first half on a 20-9 run and went on to a 79-67 victory over the Bobcats.
Neither team led by more than two points in the opening 10 minutes of play. Welch had forged a 24-22 lead with 7:25 left before intermission when the run began and they would take a 44-31 advantage into halftime.
The Bobcats turned the ball over 12 times in the opening 20 minutes and shot just 34 percent from the field. They only turned it over six times in the second half, but the Flames would control the glass, especially in the final 20 minutes, as they never allowed Georgia Northwestern to get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Newman Ward led four Welch players in double figures with 19 points. The Flames also won the rebounding battle, 47-35.
J.T. Langford had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats. Jayce Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jeremy Wilson finished with 10 points. Jarret Gill dropped in seven points.
Kannen Derryberry had six points and two steals. Justin Smith finished with five points and three assists, while three points from Hayden Murphy and two from Mark Chester rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats, who fell to 1-3 on the season.
Georgia Northwestern will look to rebound this Saturday back at the Rossville Athletic Center as they take on Southern States College at 2 p.m.