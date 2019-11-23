The Heritage Lady Generals got a 20-point effort from senior Ariana Camp as they picked up their first win of the season Friday night at Gordon Lee, 44-33.
Heritage (1-1) led 14-12 at halftime and took a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away late.
Camp scored half of her points at the free throw line where she went 10-of-13 on the night. Morgan Phillips had eight points for the Lady Generals, while Gracie Murray finished with six.
Addison Sturdivant paced the Lady Trojans with eight points, followed by Sadie Gasaway with seven points and Emma McGraw with six. Gordon Lee fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss.
Heritage boys 54, Gordon Lee 33
The Generals also evened their record at 1-1 on the year as they used a 13-4 first quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish.
Heritage connected on eight 3-pointers in the game, four coming off the fingertips of Cooper Terry, who finished with a team-high 12 points. Cade Collins picked up 11 points and Mitchell Kennedy added with eight.
Sam Carswell and Sam Norton had 10 points each for Gordon Lee (1-1), while Weston Beagles had six points.