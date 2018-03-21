Four State Fair (Mo.) Community College Lady Roadrunners earned postseason honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 16 and the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC), including former LFO standout Jazzmyn Elston.
Elston, a freshman, was named to the NJCAA All-Region 16 second team and the MCCAC all-conference second team. She started in 15 of the 29 games she played in, averaging 12.6 points per game, which placed her third on the team. She shot 45.8 percent from the field and 37.1 from the three-point line.
State Fair finished the season 14-17 after a loss in the Region 16 tournament semifinal.