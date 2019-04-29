BASKETBALL: Emily Wiley ready to shine at Piedmont

Being one of the top girls’ basketball players and top student-athletes in all of north Georgia, Heritage senior Emily Wiley had her share of options as to where to continue her athletic and academic career.
That decision became official on Thursday when Wiley signed her papers to play for and attend NCAA Division III Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, Piedmont is located in Habersham County in the northeast corner of the state and is a member of the USA South Conference.
Wiley opted for Piedmont after heavily weighing offers from Berry College in nearby Rome and Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn.
“They are all amazing schools and it was a really tough choice, but I ended up choosing Piedmont and I’m really happy with it,” Wiley explained. “Honestly, I really feel like that’s where God was pulling me. I loved all the schools so much, but Piedmont definitely has a great program. It’s a great place and a perfect distance from home, so it all just kind of worked together.”
A two-time Catoosa County Girls’ Player of the Year honoree, the Lady Generals’ standout poured in 20.3 points and pulled down 10 rebounds a contest this past season as she and a veteran Heritage squad won over 90 games in four years, including a pair of Region 6-AAAA titles. This season, they advanced to the Class 4A Elite Eight for the first time in the program’s history.
A four-time All-Region pick — Wiley was an honorable mention selection as a freshman — she went on to earn GACA All-State honors in both her junior and senior seasons and she was this year’s Region 6-AAAA Player of the Year, in addition to being named to the Atlanta Journal and Constitution’s Class 4A All-State second team.
She scored 40 points in a regular-season overtime game against Northwest Whitfield to break the school record and she became the school’s all-time career scoring leader, finishing with over 1,700 points, while pulling down more than 800 rebounds.
“For the longest time I was wondering what this was going to be like, was this going to happen and where will I end up going,” Wiley added. “Making this decision has really been satisfying for me and getting to make it official feels really good.”
“I could sit here all day and talk about her qualities as a person,” Heritage girls’ head coach Eddie Bryant said. “She really kind of exemplifies what we want in a Lady General basketball player. On the court and off the court, she exemplifies at all.”
Bryant said Wiley also has the necessary qualities to be a good player on the college level.
“I just think it’s her work ethic and determination,” he added. “She’s always going to work hard and her basketball IQ is off the charts. She’s going to succeed at whatever she does in life and that includes basketball, so those things are going to make her a good one.”
Wiley said she hoped to bring versatility to the Lions program.
“That’s always been my thing throughout high school,” she continued. “I can play offense, play defense, I’m able to shoot, drive and rebound. I like being able to say I can do anything (on the court).”
Wiley says she is heavily leaning towards studying forensic science in college.