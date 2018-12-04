The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way on Monday as they traveled to the top of Lookout Mountain and handed the Covenant College junior varsity squad a 64-41 defeat.
It was a monster night for freshman sharpshooter Abby Dalton. The Gordon Lee High School product drained five 3-pointers, all in the second half, and finished with 30 points, setting her own career high. It is the highest-scoring game by a Lady Bobcat since the program moved its base to Rossville five years ago.
Georgia Northwestern held a slim 29-27 lead at halftime, but held the Lady Scots to just 14 total points in the second half as they picked up their third consecutive win over the Covenant JV team, dating back to last season.
Jerriale Jackson added nine points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds, while Gracen Hobbs also had nine points to go with six boards. Katelyn O'Toole had six points and six rebounds and Tori Harvey finished with four points, three assists, three steals and 10 rebounds.
Destiny Willbanks and Mia Clark had three points each, while Hannah Carr grabbed one rebound.
The Georgia Northwestern men will host Covenant's JV team on Thursday night at the Rossville Athletic Center and both the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will be in action this weekend.
The Lady Bobcats will take on Oakwood University out of Huntsville, Ala. in the first round of the Lady Bobcat Holiday Bash. That game begins at 3 p.m. on Friday. The second game in the tournament will tip off at 8 and pit Southeastern Baptist College from Laurel, Miss. against Trinity Baptist College of Jacksonville, Fla.
On Saturday, the Georgia Northwestern men will face Southeastern Baptist at 3:30 before the final two games of the women's tournament. The third-place game will begin at 5:30, followed by the championship game at 7:30.
Tickets for all Georgia Northwestern home games are $5 for adults and $3 for students, while children 12 and under are free.
Georgia Northwestern's athletic department will also be holding its annual Toy Drive this weekend. Free admission will be given to any spectator who brings in a new, unwrapped toy to the game.