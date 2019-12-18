Freshman Christina Collins set a new season and career mark with 36 points on Tuesday night. However, the visiting LFO Lady Warriors would drop a tough 55-54 loss at Adairsville in overtime.
Collins had 12 points in the third quarter and finished 16 of 25 at the free throw line. Trinity Shortt and Ateana Copeland each had six points for LFO, while Shortt's six points came on a pair of 3-pointers.
Adairsville boys 67, LFO 60
The Warriors dropped a second straight region game on Tuesday and fell to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in region action. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.