The Christian Heritage Lions put up 50 points in the first half on Saturday and eventually left Ridgeland with a 77-62 win over the Panthers in a non-region game.
Chris Turner followed up his 20-point night against Gilmer on Friday with 22 points on Saturday, including four 3-pointers. Kyan Clark, who had 18 points on six 3-pointers in Friday's game, hit four more on Saturday and finished with 14 points.
Nine points from Ethan Moyer, eight from Kobe Lewis, five by Jordan Blackwell and two each from Jordan McLin and King Mason finished out the scoring for Ridgeland (6-15).
Results of girls' varsity game had not been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland will get back to Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Heritage, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m.