Up by just four points at the end of the first quarter, the LFO Warriors, ranked No. 10 in the latest Score Atlanta Class 3A basketball poll, turned up the defensive intensity in the second and third quarters and pulled away for a 59-42 victory over Ringgold at David Moss Gymnasium.
LFO led 14-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter, but swarming 94-foot defense by the Warriors would pay off in the second quarter as they held the Tigers to just five points over the first 7:30 of the period.
Up 29-18 coming out of the locker room, the Warriors maintained the pressure on the defensive end of the floor, which led to an 11-2 run that boosted their lead to 40-20 with 4:33 left in the quarter.
Ringgold would never get closer than 17 points the rest of the way as LFO improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-AAA.
Zac Coots was a force in the paint for LFO as he finished with 16 points, while freshmen Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Chandler Johnson had 17 points for the Tigers and Logan Hullender finished with 12 points as Ringgold slipped to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the region.
Ringgold girls 57, LFO 28
A huge crowd was also on hand for the highly-anticipated opener, but the Lady Tigers put the game away early by outscoring the Lady Warriors, 19-2, over the first eight minutes of play before going on to a 34-11 lead at the break.
Rachel Akers scored eight of her 22 points in the first quarter and finished with 16 points in the first half. She also pulled down nine rebounds, while Sydney Pittman added 11 points and seven assists. Six points by Shelby Cole and five from Rachel Lopez would round out the scoring for Ringgold (4-4, 3-2).
Christina Collins led the Lady Warriors (4-4, 2-2) with 16 points, while Madison Stookey added five.
LFO will be at home on Saturday for doubleheader against North Murray, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m. Ringgold will be on the road Saturday for a 6 p.m. twinbill at Haralson County.
Northwest Whitfield boys 84, Heritage 53
The Bruins led 36-32 at halftime, but dominated the third quarter by outscoring the homestanding Generals 38-9 en route to the Region 6-AAAA victory. Callen Nealey hit eight 3-pointers and had 27 points for Northwest.
Cade Collins had 11 points for Heritage (3-6, 1-3). Carson Palmer and Nick Hanson each had seven points, while Cooper Terry and Matthew Kennedy each finished with six.
Northwest Whitfield girls 59, Heritage 26
The Lady Generals fell to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in region play. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will be at home on Saturday to take on Gordon Lee. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m.