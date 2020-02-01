Southeast Whitfield High School will once again play host to the Region 6-AAAA basketball tournaments next week.
Action in the girls' tournament will begin on Monday, while the boys' tournament will get underway on Tuesday.
Fourth-seeded LaFayette will take on fifth-seeded Heritage in the girls' tournament opener at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. That game will be followed by the matchup between third-seeded Pickens and sixth-seeded Southeast, while the nightcap will pit second-seeded Northwest against seventh-seeded Ridgeland.
The girls' tournament will continue on Thursday. The Pickens-Southeast winner will take on the Northwest-Ridgeland winner at 4 p.m., while top-seeded Gilmer will play at 7 against the winner of the game between LaFayette and Heritage.
The girls' third-place game will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 7. Heritage is the defending region champion.
On the boys' side, Tuesday's 4:30 opener will see fourth-seeded Heritage take on fifth-seeded Gilmer. Third-seeded Pickens will battle sixth-seeded Ridgeland in the night's second game, while second-seeded Northwest will face off with seventh-seeded Southeast in the final game of the evening.
On Thursday, the Pickens-Ridgeland winner will face the Northwest-Southeast winner at 5:30. Top-seeded LaFayette will take on either Heritage or Gilmer at 8:30.
The boys' third-place game is set for 5:30 on Friday with the championship game tip-off slated at approximately 8:30. Southeast is the defending region champion.
Teams that advance to Thursday's semifinals will also automatically qualify for the state playoffs.