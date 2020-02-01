GHSA

Southeast Whitfield High School will once again play host to the Region 6-AAAA basketball tournaments next week.

Action in the girls' tournament will begin on Monday, while the boys' tournament will get underway on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded LaFayette will take on fifth-seeded Heritage in the girls' tournament opener at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. That game will be followed by the matchup between third-seeded Pickens and sixth-seeded Southeast, while the nightcap will pit second-seeded Northwest against seventh-seeded Ridgeland.

The girls' tournament will continue on Thursday. The Pickens-Southeast winner will take on the Northwest-Ridgeland winner at 4 p.m., while top-seeded Gilmer will play at 7 against the winner of the game between LaFayette and Heritage.

The girls' third-place game will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 7. Heritage is the defending region champion.

On the boys' side, Tuesday's 4:30 opener will see fourth-seeded Heritage take on fifth-seeded Gilmer. Third-seeded Pickens will battle sixth-seeded Ridgeland in the night's second game, while second-seeded Northwest will face off with seventh-seeded Southeast in the final game of the evening.

On Thursday, the Pickens-Ridgeland winner will face the Northwest-Southeast winner at 5:30. Top-seeded LaFayette will take on either Heritage or Gilmer at 8:30.

The boys' third-place game is set for 5:30 on Friday with the championship game tip-off slated at approximately 8:30. Southeast is the defending region champion.

Teams that advance to Thursday's semifinals will also automatically qualify for the state playoffs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

