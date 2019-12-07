Dusty Hopson scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers, to lift Bowdon to a 60-52 victory over visiting Gordon Lee on Friday night.
Tray Wyatt had 20 points for Bowdon, who led 28-27 at halftime.
Sam Norton drained four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Trojans (2-4 overall, 0-1 Region 6-A North). Weston Beagles finished with 13 points and Will Carswell added nine.
Bowdon girls 49, Gordon Lee 20
The Lady Trojans (0-6, 0-1) found the going rough on the road as the state ranked Lady Devils clamped down on the defensive end and picked up the victory in Gordon Lee's subregion opener.
Tanesha Kirk had 15 points to lead the way for Bowdon.
Gracie O'Neal was the leading scorer for Gordon Lee with six points. Emma Phillips and Emma McGraw each finished with four.