They say that those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.
The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats certainly didn't forget.
After allowing The Crown College to control the glass in a 91-71 loss in Powell, Tenn. back on Jan. 11, the Bobcats welcomed the Royal Crusaders to the Rossville Athletic Center on Tuesday night looking to make amends.
And that's exactly what they did as Georgia Northwestern controlled the game from start to finish and sent Crown back home smarting from a 93-56 drubbing.
Not only did the Bobcats have a season-high 24 assists as team, they outrebounded the Royal Crusaders, 48-43, and clamped down on Crown's leading rebounder Jacob Mooney. Mooney, who pulled down 18 boards in the teams' first meeting and who entered the game ranked third in the nation (USCAA Division II) in rebounding, managed to collect a pedestrian six boards in the rematch.
The Bobcats pressed the Royal Crusaders from the outset, jumping out to a 9-0 lead and extending it to 20-9 midway through the first half. Crown would whittle the lead down to eight points with 7:40 left in the first half, but the home team would close out the half on a run to take a commanding 43-21 lead into the locker room.
Georgia Northwestern would continue to stretch out its lead little by little in the second half and led by as many as 40 points late in the game. The Bobcats shot 51 percent from the field and limited the Royal Crusaders to just 29 percent shooting.
Kannen Derryberry had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Jeremy Wilson was next in line with 18 points, while J.T. Langford had 15 points and seven assists.
Cole McKeehan finished with 14 points, followed by Jarret Gil with 10, Hayden Murphy with eight and Mark Chester with six. Jayce Harris had just two points, but pulled down nine rebounds, collected three steals and blocked two shots.
Griffin Rutherford had 18 points to lead Crown in scoring.
Georgia Northwestern (5-14) will be back at the Rossville Athletic Center on Saturday as they take on Emory-Oxford College at 4 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader. The Lady Bobcats will tip off at 2 against Johnson University out of Knoxville, Tenn.