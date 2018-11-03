The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats and Lady Bobcats opened the 2018-2019 basketball season with a road doubleheader in Griffin, Ga. against old nemesis Southern Crescent Technical College on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Silver, it would be a long ride back to Rossville as the Tigers and Lady Tigers scored comfortable victories.
In the opener, the ladies of Georgia Northwestern fell behind 43-20 at halftime, en route to a 75-42 defeat.
Freshman Abby Dalton paced the Lady Bobcats with 18 points. Sophomore Tori Harvey had 10 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Gracen Hobbs had nine points and grabbed three rebounds.
Connor Sullivan had five points and three rebounds. Katelyn O'Toole had five points and a pair of blocks, while Jerriale Jackson collected eight rebounds and one steal. Mia Clark (one assist, one steal) and Destiny Willbanks (one rebound) also got on the stat sheet for Georgia Northwestern (0-1).
The day's final contest saw the host Tigers open up a 26-point lead at halftime on their way to a 99-51 victory.
Southern Crescent led 27-11 at the 7:30 mark of the first half and 48-22 at halftime as its full-court press gave the young Bobcats trouble. Georgia Northwestern finished the game with 22 turnovers.
Sophomore captain J.T. Langford had 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Kannen Derryberry had nine points and five rebounds. Jeremy Wilson dropped in eight points, while Justin Smith added six.
Hayden Murphy had five points and two steals. Jayce Harris had four points and six rebounds, followed by Jarret Gill with three points and Mark Chester with two. Cole McKeehan played in the game, but did not score.
The Bobcats (0-1) were held to 31.4 percent shooting from the floor, including just 2-of-15 from behind the arc. They also shot just 60.7 percent (17-28) at the free throw line.
The Lady Bobcats will get back on the court Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they welcome the Dalton State College club team to the Rossville Athletic Center for the home opener. The Bobcats will not be in action again until Nov. 13, when they head to the top of Lookout Mountain to take on the Covenant College junior varsity Squad at 5 p.m.
Tuesday's women's game will also be a Food Drive game at the R.A.C. Free admission will be given to fans who bring in a non-perishable food item.