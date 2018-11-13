On what was statistically one of the best, if not the best, shooting night in Georgia Northwestern Bobcat basketball history, the Navy-and-Silver cracked the century mark in a 105-94 win over the Covenant College junior varsity squad Tuesday night atop Lookout Mountain.
The Bobcats led 52-49 after a first half that saw several lead changes and saw neither team lead by more than four points.
Georgia Northwestern used a 9-3 run at the start of the second half to push their advantage to nine and a hot streak by Mark Chester would add to their advantage a few minutes later.
After scoring just four points in the first half, the freshman from Cass High School buried four 3-pointers, including one on a 4-point play, in a span of four minutes as the Bobcats pushed the lead out to 88-78 with 7:10 left to play.
The Scots would cut the gap down to 91-86, but never got any closer as the Bobcats picked up their first win of the season.
Freshman Jeremy Wilson led six Bobcats in double figures with 27 points. Wilson was 9-of-14 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. He also added five rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Chester ended the night with 24 points. J.T. Langford had 15 points and five assists. Jayce Harris had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kannen Derryberry had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Jarret Gill finished with 10 points and a pair of steals. Hayden Murphy scored two points and dished out five assists, while Justin Smith also recorded five assists.
The Bobcats went 39-of-61 (63.9 percent) from the field, including 29-of-37 (78.4 percent) on 2-point baskets and 10-of-24 (41.7 percent) on 3-point baskets. GNTC also went 17-of-21 (81 percent) from the free throw line.
Individual scoring for Covenant was unavailable as of press time.
Georgia Northwestern (1-1) will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Tennessee Wesleyan University JV squad. It will be a Food Drive game at the Rossville Athletic Center. Spectators bringing in canned and non-perishable food items will receive free admission to the game.