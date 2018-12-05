The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats held a 26-20 lead at halftime on Tuesday, but a 3-point barrage in the second half would help give the Tennessee Wesleyan JV Bulldogs a 64-44 win in Athens, Tenn. on Tuesday night.
Neither team enjoyed more than a four-point lead in cold-shooting first half on both sides, but the Bulldogs would start to find their range in the final 20 minutes.
A 3-pointer by Bobcat freshman Jarret Gill would briefly tie the score at 39 apiece with 7:30 remaining, but four threes by the hosts would provide some breathing room late. The Bobcats would run out of steam down the stretch as they connected on just one basket and one free throw in the final six minutes of the game.
Gill had 12 points to lead Georgia Northwestern (2-4). He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists, while his ex-Trion High teammate, Jayce Harris, had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
J.T. Langford scored eight points and collected seven boards, while eight points from Jeremy Wilson, three from Cole McKeehan and two from Justin Smith rounded out the scoring.
The Bobcats will be at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Thursday to play host to the JV squad from nearby Covenant College at 6 p.m. GNTC will host Southeastern Baptist College from Laurel, Miss. at 3:30 on Saturday prior to the final two games in the Lady Bobcat Holiday Bash.
Tickets for all Georgia Northwestern home games are $5 for adults and $3 for students, while children 12 and under are free.
Georgia Northwestern's athletic department will also be holding its annual Toy Drive this weekend. Free admission will be given to any spectator who brings in a new, unwrapped toy to the game.