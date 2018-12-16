The visiting West Georgia Technical College Golden Knights pulled away in the final 2:30 to knock off the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats, 72-62, Saturday afternoon at the Rossville Athletic Center.
It was a tight game throughout most of the first half. However, the Golden Knights from Carrollton would use a 15-3 run to break and 11-11 tie and take a 26-14 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.
West Georgia's biggest lead of the half would come moments later as they extended their advantage to 32-17, although the Bobcats would claw into the lead and go into halftime down a dozen at 37-25.
A 10-2 run over the first three minutes of the second half brought the Bobcats back to within four points at 39-35, but another mini run by the Golden Knights would provide some breathing room. Georgia Northwestern would pull within six points, 66-60, with 2:30 remaining, but the Knights would connect on just their second 3-pointer of the game moments later and were never threatened again.
J.T. Langford had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (2-8), while Jarret Gill also had 13 points and seven boards. Kannen Derryberry finished with nine points and Jayce Harris added eight.
Six points by Cole McKeehan, five by Jeremy Wilson and four each from Mark Chester and Hayden Murphy rounded out the scoring.
Georgia Northwestern will not take the floor again until Jan. 8 when they host Scotia-Barber College out of North Carolina at the R.A.C. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.