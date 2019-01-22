The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats led 49-46 at halftime, but some second-half foul trouble would help contribute to a 94-77 loss to Campbellsville University-Somerset (Ky.) Tuesday night at the Rossville Athletic Center.
CUS jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first three minutes of the contest, but Georgia Northwestern would claw their way back and cut the gap to 34-30 with just over six minutes left before intermission. The Bobcats finally took the lead late in the first half.
J.T. Langford paced the Bobcats (3-12) with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. However, some foul trouble would relegate the team captain to the bench for much of the second half.
The visitors would regain in the lead in the second half, though the Bobcats stayed within striking distance. GNTC trailed by just three points, 51-48, with 15 minutes to play and were still only down by single digits, 75-66, after a 3-point play from Mark Chester with 6:24 remaining.
However, four straight trips down the floor would end in either a missed shot or a turnover for the hosts, while CUS would take advantage on a decisive 8-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jayce Harris had 13 points in the loss. Jeremy Wilson finished the game with 12 points and six assists, while Chester added 11 points and grabbed six boards.
Kannen Derryberry had nine points and four steals. Jarret Gill finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, while Cole McKeehan chipped in seven points for the Bobcats.
Georgia Northwestern will travel to Gallatin, Tenn. on Friday for the Flames Classic at Welch College. They will face Crowley's Ridge College at 4 p.m. before taking on the host team at 5 on Saturday.