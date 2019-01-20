The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats had a bit of a curveball thrown at them on the final day of the Oxford Classic in Covington, Ga.
Originally scheduled to face the Georgia Highlands Diamonds in Saturday's finale, a change saw the Diamonds replaced by a team representing MacDill Air Force Base from Tampa, Fla.
The airmen jumped out to a 25-11 lead just past the midway point of the first half and the Bobcats never recovered in a 93-68 loss. MacDill hit 10 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes alone as the soared to a 49-32 halftime lead.
Four players scored in double figures for Georgia Northwestern (3-11). J.T. Langford had a team-best 17 points. Jarret Gill had 15 points, while Mark Chester and Jeremy Wilson each finished with 13 points. Five points from Cole McKeehan, four from Jayce Harris and one from Hayden Murphy completed the scoring.
The Bobcats will be back at home on Tuesday (7 p.m.) to face Campbellsville University-Somerset out of Kentucky. It will be Rec League Night at the Rossville Athletic Center.