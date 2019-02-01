Some nights, you just have to tip your cap to your opponent and that was the reality for the Georgia Northwestern men's basketball team on Thursday night.
Playing in Madisonville, Tenn. against the Hiwassee College junior varsity squad, the host Tigers ripped the nets for 23 total 3-pointers, 15 in the second half alone, as they pulled away in the final 20 minutes to score a 112-89 win over the Bobcats.
Hiwassee, who had just eight players in uniform, saw seven of its players score in double figures in the shootout victory.
The Tigers got out to a 10-point first-half lead and their advantage would be 10 points, 48-38, at halftime, despite the Bobcats cutting it down to four points on a couple of occasions.
However, the long-range barrage would pick up even more in the second half. Hiwassee would hit six straight 3-pointers in one stretch as the Tigers increased its lead to 20 with nine minutes to go and Georgia Northwestern would never get closer.
The Bobcats (4-14) put four players in double figures. Jayce Harris had a team-high 19 points to go with a team-best six rebounds. Jeremy Wilson had 18 points and four steals. Kannen Derryberry had three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, followed by J.T. Langford with 13 points.
The rest of the scoring was rounded out by eight from Cole McKeehan, six each from Hayden Murphy and Mark Chester and two by Jarret Gill.
The Bobcats will begin a three-game homestand beginning this Tuesday (Feb. 5) with a 7 p.m. game against The Crown College. All GNTC home games are played at the Rossville Athletic Center.