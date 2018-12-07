Three weeks ago, the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats made the drive to the top of Lookout Mountain and enjoyed one of the best shooting performances in program history in a 105-94 victory over the Scots junior varsity team.
Thursday night, back home in Rossville, the Navy-and-Silver were unable to find the same type of magic.
The visiting Scots forged a 39-33 lead at halftime, stretched it out in the early part of the second half and staved off a Bobcat rally late to score a 74-63 victory and drop Georgia Northwestern to 2-4 on the season.
The Bobcats led 23-18 midway through the first half when the Scots began to find their range from behind the arc. Covenant would connect on eight 3-pointers in the first half as their hot streak turned into an 11-5 run that gave them a 29-28 lead with seven minutes to play before halftime.
Covenant would never trail again
More long-range shooting to start the second half would boost the visitors' lead to 49-36 with 16:20 left to play, although the Bobcats refused to roll over.
A full-court press begin to pay dividends for the home team as they slowly chipped away at the lead. They would eventually cut the Scots' lead down to 59-56 with 4:48 left to play.
But Ryan Gilbert would get the momentum back for Covenant with a pair of 3-pointers in the next two minutes and a few costly turnovers down the stretch by the Bobcats would be converted into more transition points as the Scots pulled away for the victory.
Ryan Rhodes hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for Covenant. Gilbert hit three 3-pointers on the night and finished with 14 points, while Luke Tidmore ended the night with 12 points. Covenant also went 10-of-11 at the free throw line on the night.
Jayce Harris led the Bobcats with 17 points, while his fellow Trion alum, Jarret Gill, ended his night with 13 left points. The duo also combined for 15 total rebounds. J.T. Langford had eight points and six rebounds. Mark Chester dropped in seven points, while Jeremy Wilson, Cole McKeehan and Kannen Derryberry all finished with six points apiece.
The Bobcats went 13-of-18 at the line, but committed 21 turnovers in the game.
Georgia Northwestern will be back at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Saturday as they will host Southeastern Bible College out of Laurel, Miss. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be followed up by the final two games in the Lady Bobcat Holiday Bash.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 12 are free and all spectators can get in free this weekend with the donation of one new, unwrapped toy for the Bobcats' annual toy drive.