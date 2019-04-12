BASKETBALL: Alesya McBurnett finds a home in Ohio

During her time on the basketball court and on the volleyball court as a Lady Warrior, LFO's Alesya McBurnett has proven to be outstanding role player.
It's a characteristic she hopes to continue at the next stop in her athletic career.
That next stop will be about five hours north in Cincinnati, Ohio after the senior signed on Thursday to play basketball at Mount Saint Joseph's University, an NCAA Division III program.
"It feels good knowing that I can continue to play the sport that I love," McBurnett said.
LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins said he has known for a while that McBurnett had the talent and drive to play college basketball, even if it took her a little while to see it herself.
"I knew she could do it when she was a sophomore, but this past year is when she really developed into a player that believed that she could," he explained. "She went and visited another school in Springfield, Illinois first and then visited Mount Saint Joseph's and fell in love with it. She told me she wasn't going to take any more visits. It was pretty exciting for her to come back and say that she believed she found a place where she wanted to be."
McBurnett credited Watkins for helping her through the recruiting process.
"Coach Watkins helped me out a lot in finding the school," she said. "I love the school. The coaching staff is really friendly and I just love the situation that I was in. I think I can bring a lot of scoring and shooting to their team, plus I'm a good team player."
"Alesya has a great work ethic, in the classroom and on the court," Watkins continued. "She's very coachable and a high character kid. She's very versatile. She played every position except for point guard for us this past season. She's undersized for a post player (5-foot-6), but she can defend the post. She also shoots the ball well and takes it strong to the basket.
"Overall, she's just a very well-rounded player. It took her a little while to gain some confidence, but as she gained more confidence, she worked her way into the starting lineup and then she started believing that she could go on to play college basketball."
"I'm going to miss the coaches here (at LFO), along with all my friends,"added McBurnett, who plans to study nursing.
The Lions went 14-12 this past season and 9-9 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The HCAC consists of schools in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.