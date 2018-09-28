BASEBALL: Young Harris lands commitment from Wyatt Tennant

The Ringgold High School baseball program has sent many players on to play at the next level and the newest name on that list has made his college commitment.
Senior Wyatt Tennant recently announced that he would be attending and playing for Young Harris College in northeastern Georgia.
"It's fairly close to home, about two hours away," he said. "I really love the campus. It's very nice. I love the coaches and they seem to love me. Plus, they have a solid baseball program."
Tennant said he expected to be a pitcher at Young Harris.
He is coming off of a junior season that saw him go 9-1 on the mound with a 1.59 ERA, the lowest among the Ringgold starters. He struck out 83 batters in 53 innings pitched and also batted .280 with three doubles and 18 RBIs to earn first-team All-Region (6-AAA) status.
Tigers head coach Brent Tucker said he was proud for Tennant to get the opportunity.
"Ever since he came in here as a freshman, he's shown growth and maturity," Tucker said. "He had a big year for us last year and he just continues to want to get better. He's an aggressive pitcher and he’s a kid that's going to bring a lot of energy to their program.
"He's always got high energy and he's a good team player. He gets along with everybody and has a really good personality. I think he'll bring a lot of enthusiasm to that program."