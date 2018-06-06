Cole Wilcox has a goal of toeing the rubber as a Major League pitcher one day, but he has always had a dream of wearing the Red-and-Black and playing for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.
And as the Major League draft came and went this week, it was his love for Athens that ultimately won out.
The recent Heritage High School graduate and All-State first teamer, ranked as the 19th best pro prospect in the nation by MLB.com, turned down the lure of pro ball - at least temporarily - to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Bulldog.
"Thank you to all the teams who showed interest in me, but I've decided to go home," Wilcox posted on his Twitter page after Monday's second round ended. "We have some unfinished business to take care of in Athens. #GoDawgs!"
Wilcox, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed hurler with a fastball that has reached as high as 98 miles per hour on the radar gun, committed to Georgia as a sophomore and signed with the Bulldogs back in November.
The longtime Georgia fan said it was a relief to have it all behind him now and he was looking forward to starting his career in Athens.
"I was strongly committed to Georgia and I think teams realized that going in," he said. "I'm ready to get after it and I can't wait to get on campus."
Although Wilcox's dream has always been to play and go to school in Athens, he said his ultimate goal is still to one day make it to "The Show" and cement himself on a Major League roster.
"Hopefully when I'm draft eligible again I'll be in an even better situation than I was this time," he explained.
Wilcox added that he has learned a lot from the entire experience and has a better understanding of pro scouting and drafting.
"I know a lot of the scouts now and I have pretty good relationships with them," he said. "I've studied a whole lot of numbers, so I know how the process works now."
Many expect Wilcox, the bellcow of the Georgia draft class, to step right in and compete for a spot in the Bulldogs' rotation next season. Georgia, already with Gordon Lee High graduates Tucker Bradley and Chaney Rogers on its roster, went 39-21 this spring, but was eliminated in the NCAA Regionals this past Monday night with two losses to upstart Duke.
He said was a good feeling knowing he was going to play for a program that appears to have turned the corner as a potential SEC and national power.
"It's definitely easier knowing I'm going into an established program now," he added. "I want to help them get to a point where they are competing to go to Omaha (for the College World Series) every year. I'm ready for the next challenge."
He also added that he appreciated the support of his parents in making his decision.
"I knew they would ultimately support me either way," he said, "but I think Mom is glad I'm going to school."
Wilcox drafted by Washington
Wilcox eventually did have his name called on the third day of the draft as the Washington Nationals took him with a 37th round pick, even though he fully intends to honor his commitment to Georgia.
Washington also took fliers on two more highly-touted high school players: first baseman Alex Binelas, a Wisconsin native headed to play at Louisville, in the 35th round and pitcher Bo Blessie, a Nebraska commitment, in the 36th round. Both players are also expected to honor their college commitments as well.
North Oconee High School pitcher Kumar Rocker, who teamed with Wilcox on USA Baseball's 18-U World Cup championship team last summer and who faced Wilcox and Heritage in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament in May, also reportedly has turned down pro ball and will honor his commitment to Vanderbilt.
Rocker, the son of former Auburn football standout and current Tennessee assistant football coach Tracy Rocker, was ranked 23rd on MLB.com's prospect list. He was also taken on Day 3 of the draft by Colorado in the 38th round, but is not expected to sign with the club.