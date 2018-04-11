After exploding for 15 runs in a win over North Murray on Monday night, the LFO Warriors managed just three runs on three hits at home against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
But as it turned out, that was all the Red-and-White would need.
LFO (14-8 overall) manufactured all three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to score an important 3-2 victory and get back over the .500 mark (7-6) in Region 6-AAA play.
A Donovan Sims RBI-double in the top of the first and a Sam Reed RBI-double in the top of the fifth staked the Colts to the lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Warriors' rally got started as Giovanni Barroso reach first base on a dropped third strike. Jarrett McAfee was hit by a pitch and Joseph Heinrich bunted for a single to load the bases.
The Colts would get Brice Donnahoo on an infield flyball for the first out, but pitcher Grant Ogle would issue back-to-back walks to Jacob Flanagan and Andrew Brock to bring in the tying runs. Heinrich would score moments later on a groundout off the bat of Jake Bass to put LFO in front for the first time in the game.
After five solid innings from starter Riley Mosier, Zach Coots came in for a two-inning save. Coots did not allow a hit and gave up just one walk, striking out two. Mosier recorded the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Bass and Barroso had the only other hits for LFO, both singles.
LFO will travel to Tallapoosa on Thursday for a huge game with the Rebels, who will enter the game tied for third place in the region standings with Adairsville, who beat the Rebels on Tuesday, 8-1. The Warriors are 1.5 games out of the fourth and final playoff spot with five games left to play.