The LFO Warriors bounced back from Thursday's disappointing home lost to Haralson County by picking up a solid 9-4 road victory at Sonoraville on Friday.
LFO (11-4, 4-2) got an RBI from Matthew Trusley in the top of the second inning before adding three more runs in the top of the fourth. Jackson Herrod had an RBI-single in the inning while the other two runs came home courtesy of two Sonoraville errors.
The Phoenix touched up Warriors' starter Riley Mosier for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tighten up the game, but LFO would erupt for five more in the top of the sixth to blow it open.
Trusley picked up an RBI and Jacob Flanagan had an RBI-single in the inning before Andrew Brock provided the big blow with a three-run homer.
Brock finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Herrod also had a triple and scored twice for the Warriors in the win.
Mosier threw a complete game to move to 4-1 on the season. He scattered six hits and walked two while fanning three. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned.
LFO will host Murray County on Tuesday before a trip to Bremen on Thursday. They will be back at home on Friday against Adairsville. All three games are scheduled to begin at 5:55 p.m.