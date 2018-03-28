LFO broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and five more an inning later as they nickel-and-dimed the Murray County Indians in a 9-4 victory Tuesday in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Warriors scored all nine of its runs with two outs and all 10 hits they collected were of the one-base variety as they played station-to-station ball to perfection.
Andrew Brock once again racked up three hits to go with two RBIs and three runs scored. Brice Donnahoo was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Jake Bass had two hits and drove in three.
Matthew Trusley threw the first six innings, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. He walked one and finished with four strikeouts. Bass worked the seventh inning, giving up one hit. The two runs he allowed were unearned.
LFO (12-4, 5-2) will play a huge region game at Bremen on Thursday. The Warriors are one game in back of the Blue Devils (6-1) for second place in the 6-AAA standings and two games in back of Ringgold (7-0). They will close out the week at Adairsville on Friday.