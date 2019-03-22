Adam Sowder belted a two-out, three-run homer for Southeast Whitfield in the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday to give them a 4-1 victory over Heritage in Game 2 of their three-game Region 6-AAAA series.
Both teams would score solo runs in the sixth inning. The Generals' lone run came on an RBI by Nick Hanson, who finished with two hits, including a double. Cade Kiniry and Alex Mixon both had two hits in the loss.
Kiniry pitched 7.2 innings. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Heritage (6-8, 4-4) will be back at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to face the Raiders in the rubber game of the series.