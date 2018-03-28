Despite an putting up almost eight runs a game so far this season, and scoring in double digits on six occasions, the Gordon Lee offense as been somewhat spotty at times this season.
The Trojans are scoring runs, but some of those runs have come at the expense of defensive errors and free bases issued by opposing teams rather than the Navy-and-White stringing together base hits.
Head coach Mike Dunfee believes that with the weather seemingly about to take a turn toward more springtime temperatures, his team's bats will also warm up as the stretch drive toward the state playoff begins. Until then, however, Gordon Lee will just keeping doing what's its done all season long, riding solid pitching and air-tight defense to put checkmarks in the win column.
Just like they did on Wednesday.
The Trojans managed just four hits and scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, but got strong pitching and error-free defense to hold off Darlington, 3-1, in a subregion game in Chickamauga.
"To me, it's pitching and defense," Dunfee said. "Offensively, we've got some things to work though, but our pitching and defense are fine. I don't know if we're guessing or pressing a little too much at the plate, but the good news is that we have four games (in the Lookout Valley Tournament) over the next three days, so that's a plus. We just need to get in the box and get our rhythm and timing down."
Caleb Hopkins singled in a run in the bottom of the first and Chris Potter picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. Hopkins would later score from third on the first of two Tiger errors on the day to take Gordon Lee to a 3-0 lead.
But save for two singles by Austin Thompson and one from Will Sizemore, that would be all the offense the Trojans would muster. However, it turned out to be enough.
Starter Mason Pettigrew battled for 3.1 innings, taking advantage of a textbook 6-4-3 double play in the top of the third to strand a runner at third. He would be replaced by Jake Poindexter with runners at first and second with one out in the top of the fourth, but the freshman needed just two pitches to get out of the jam as he induced a tailor-made 4-3 twin-killing to thwart another golden opportunity for the Tigers.
Darlington (9-9, 6-2) would load the bases with one out in the fifth and got an RBI-single from Nick Mauer, but it was sandwiched around two more big punchouts from Poindexter to keep the Trojans in front. Poindexter would get another key strikeout in the sixth to strand runners at the corners.
A leadoff walk in the seventh would spell the end of the night for Poindexter, but closer Hunter Hodson picked up right where Poindexter left off. The junior fanned the first two batters he faced before getting a groundball to end the game.
"Mason has done a great job all year. Jake has also done a good job for us and Hodson came in tonight and did what he does there at the end," Dunfee added. "Pitching and defense will keep us in the game, but we just have to get better."
"We don't have to be great hitters, but we have to be good offensive players and execute. That will be our mindset the rest of the year. We have to be scrappy and be 21 of the hardest outs that other teams have to make."
Poindexter got the win in relief as he and Pettigrew both allowed three hits apiece. Hodson picked up the save, while Austin Cloud took the loss for Darlington.
Gordon Lee (12-3, 8-1) is scheduled to play a tripleheader on Friday in pool play for the Lookout Valley Tournament. They will face three Tennessee clubs in Friendship Christian, Franklin Road Academy and Red Bank, starting at 3:15 p.m. All three five-inning games will be played at Red Bank High School.
Their opponent on Saturday has yet to be determined. Saturday's game will be a seven-inning contest.
Trojans still atop Class 1A power rakings
Gordon Lee still holds a comfortable two-point lead over nemesis Charlton County in the race for the top spot in the Class 1A public school power rankings.
The Trojans have 12.73 points after Wednesday's win, while the Indians are in second with 10.71, just under a half-point ahead of Irwin County (10.29). Defending state champion Schley County (9.67) is fourth, while Telfair County (9.55).